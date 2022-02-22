Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

