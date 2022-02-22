Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 988 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 277,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. CBRE Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

