Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

