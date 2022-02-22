Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34.

