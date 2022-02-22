Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $422,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $70,123,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $1,184,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.