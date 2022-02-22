Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,934,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $166.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $198.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

