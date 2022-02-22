Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $60.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. 9,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.97.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

