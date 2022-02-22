Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Berkeley Lights worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 90.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 372.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 316,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

