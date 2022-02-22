Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $272,224,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

