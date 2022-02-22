Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of Beyond Meat worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

