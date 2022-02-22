BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,263.75 ($30.79).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,559 ($34.80) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company has a market capitalization of £129.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,346.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,164.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

