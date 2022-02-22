Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 713.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,631 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 105.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

