BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 119,407 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

