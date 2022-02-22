Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.05. Biogen has a 1-year low of $207.61 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,252,000 after buying an additional 157,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

