Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.73.

BIIB traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.79. 1,053,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $207.61 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,252,000 after buying an additional 157,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

