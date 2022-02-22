BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.73.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $59.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

