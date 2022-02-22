BitCore (BTX) One Day Volume Tops $109,196.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. BitCore has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $109,196.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,184.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.06975151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00279572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.81 or 0.00768624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00068146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00400789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00219517 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.