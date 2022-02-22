BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $795.13 million, a P/E ratio of -43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

