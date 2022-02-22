Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.
Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.