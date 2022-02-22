Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.