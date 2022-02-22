BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.70% of Forian worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Forian by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Forian alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

FORA stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $53,023.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,792 shares of company stock worth $368,004 over the last ninety days.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.