BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.70% of Forian worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Forian by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $53,023.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,792 shares of company stock worth $368,004 over the last ninety days.
Forian Company Profile
