BlackRock Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

