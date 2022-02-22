BlackRock Inc. Has $9.18 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 875,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 804,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 724,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.