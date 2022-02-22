BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $756.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $848.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $888.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

