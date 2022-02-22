BlackRock Inc. Sells 57,625 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.35% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

