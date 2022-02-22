BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,863 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.44% of Lazydays worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 73,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 60,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the period.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $435,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 over the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LAZY opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.