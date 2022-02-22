BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 770,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

KLTR opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

