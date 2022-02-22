BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.56

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

