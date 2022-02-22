BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.56

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
