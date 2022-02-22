Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $22.40. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blink Charging shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 3,546 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $953.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

