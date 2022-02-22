Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.
Shares of BLMN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.19. 5,771,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.