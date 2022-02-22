Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of BLMN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.19. 5,771,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

