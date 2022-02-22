Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OWL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,181,995 shares of company stock valued at $79,564,958.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.