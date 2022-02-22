BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 184,263 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $53,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

