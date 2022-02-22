Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Sells C$225,942.50 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19.

TSE BNE traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.07. 52,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,986. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.09 and a 52-week high of C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.81.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

