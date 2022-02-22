Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,616.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,428.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,371.51.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

