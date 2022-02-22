Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.42 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $54.25 million and $2.42 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00235665 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

