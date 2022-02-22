Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.790 EPS.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,597. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

