BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 630 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been given a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 255.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP.B. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.29. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.72).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

