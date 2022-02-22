BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.60% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $54,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.