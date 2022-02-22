Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BCO opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19. Brink’s has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brink’s by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brink’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

