Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 317,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,903. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.