Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $20,809,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 127,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

