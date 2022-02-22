Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of AVXL stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 19,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $838.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.