Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $420.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.21 million and the lowest is $420.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

