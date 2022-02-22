Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.84. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

