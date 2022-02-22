Brokerages Expect DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DocGo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DocGo.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81. DocGo has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $7,013,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $6,910,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

