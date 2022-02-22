Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $332.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.57 million and the lowest is $329.97 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

DLB traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 957,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after buying an additional 219,914 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

