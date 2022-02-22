Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $662.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.64 million and the lowest is $656.60 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 196,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

