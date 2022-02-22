Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. 5,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $2,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

