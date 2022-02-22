Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

