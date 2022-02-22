Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $13.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.