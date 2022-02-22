Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Price Target at $22.23

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIXXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aixtron stock remained flat at $$19.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

